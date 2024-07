Updated on: July 04, 2024 17:05 IST

CCTV footage surfaces where Bhole Baba is seen running away from accident site

A CCTV footage has emerged after the Hathras incident. In this, a convoy of some cars is seen plying fast on the road. According to reports, in this video, Narayan Sakar Hari alias 'Bhole Baba' is seen running for the safety of his followers. This CCTV video was recorded at a petrol pump.