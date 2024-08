Updated on: August 20, 2024 23:32 IST

Badlapur Assault Case: Priyanka Chaturvedi reacts with shock and outrage to Badlapur incident

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi condemned the disturbing incident in Badlapur, where two kindergarten girls were reportedly sexually abused at a school. She expressed that she was simultaneously shocked, saddened, and enraged by the event.