  5. Arvinder Singh Lovely takes charge as Delhi Congress chief

Updated on: September 14, 2023 23:42 IST

Arvinder Singh Lovely takes charge as Delhi Congress chief

Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely formally took charge as the president of the party’s Delhi unit on Thursday.
