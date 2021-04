Amit Shah attends wreath-laying ceremony of security personnel martyred in the Naxal attack, in Jagdalpur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday lay wreath at the coffins of 14 security personnel who lost their lives in the Naxal attack, in Jagdalpur. After attending wreath-laying ceremony for 14 jawans who died in the Chhattisgarh Naxal attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting with top officials in Jagdalpur & later meet injured jawans & visit CRPF camp.