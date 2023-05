Updated on: May 27, 2023 13:27 IST

Adheenams leave for Delhi to participate in new Parliament building inauguration ceremony

Adhinam has left for Delhi to attend the Sengol function to be held in the new Parliament building tomorrow. This team will participate in the Havan and Puja on the occasion of the inauguration of the new Parliament tomorrow and will hand over Sengol to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.