Published on: November 03, 2021 17:26 IST

31 years ago, bullets were fired at Rambhakts & Karsewaks in Ayodhya, says CM Yogi

CM Yogi Adityanath addressed the ongoing Ayodhya Deepotsav today. In his speech he said, 31 years ago, bullets were fired at Rambhakts & Karsewaks in Ayodhya. Chanting Jai Shri Ram & voicing support for Ram Temple were considered a crime. But it is power of the people & democracy that those who ordered firing on Rambhakts today bow to your power."