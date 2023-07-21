Friday, July 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Lifestyle Video
  5. Yoga Tips: Swami Ramdev recommends these yoga asanas to boost immunity

Lifestyle Videos

Updated on: July 21, 2023 10:20 IST

Yoga Tips: Swami Ramdev recommends these yoga asanas to boost immunity

To fight diseases in the body, it is very important to have strong immunity. Swami Ramdev recommends these yoga asanas to increase immunity.
India Tv Yoga Yoga With India Tv India Tv India Tv News India Tv Live Yoga With Swami Ramdev India Tv Channel Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev Ramdev Yoga

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News