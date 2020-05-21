Thursday, May 21, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Lifestyle Video
  5. People with autism having symptoms of depression show reduced cognitive control

Lifestyle Videos

People with autism having symptoms of depression show reduced cognitive control

Adolescents and young adults with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and those with typical development show similar proactive cognitive control, according to a UC Davis study.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X