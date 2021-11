Updated on: November 12, 2021 12:31 IST

Know yogasanas and ayurvedic remedies from Swami Ramdev to avoid Zika virus and Dengue

Zika is a virus spread by the Aedes mosquito. This mosquito also spreads dengue and chikungunya. They thrive in stagnant clean water. Know effective yogasanas and ayurvedic remedies from Swami Ramdev to keep these diseases away.