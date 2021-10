Updated on: October 16, 2021 11:02 IST

How to make lungs strong? Learn yogasan and ayurvedic remedies from Swami Ramdev

With the onset of winters, the level of pollution starts getting worse. The poisonous smoke, fog and smog spread in the air due to burning of stubble causes great difficulty in breathing. In such a situation, we should prepare ourselves in advance to face this challenge. According to Swami Ramdev, by making the lungs strong bad effects of pollution can be reduced.