Updated on: November 04, 2021 19:35 IST

Kurukshetra: What is PM Modi's message from LoC?

PM Modi celebrated his Diwali with brave soldiers of the country. Today, when the whole country is celebrating Diwali, PM made an appeal to the citizens of the country to light a diya for the brave soldiers of the country. Watch Kurukshetra with Saurav Sharma.