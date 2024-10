Updated on: October 08, 2024 23:24 IST

Coffee Pr Kurukshetra: Does Rahul Gandhi think elections are like a "jalebi"?

BJP's formula has worked for the third time in Haryana, breaking a 57-year-old record with a hat-trick. After 2014, the party has once again secured an absolute majority, winning 48 out of 90 assembly seats. The Congress, which boasted of anti-incumbency against the BJP, has been deflated.