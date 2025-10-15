- News
- Video
- Kurukshetra
- Coffee Par Kurukshetra: What Does Survey Speaks About Bihar After Ticket Distribution
Kurukshetra
Updated on:
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: What Does Survey Speaks About Bihar After Ticket Distribution
What does the post-ticket distribution survey in Bihar reveal? Has the seat-sharing issue been resolved or complicated? What was discussed behind closed doors with Amit Shah? How will Nitish Kumar outshine everyone in 2025? Is everything settled within the NDA?
Advertisement
Advertisement