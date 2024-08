Updated on: August 18, 2024 22:23 IST

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Has 'Operation Lotus' started in Jharkhand and Haryana?

Champai Soren has arrived in Delhi amid speculations about his potential shift to the BJP. Notably, Champai Soren has removed mentions of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) from his social media profiles on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook.