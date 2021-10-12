Updated on: October 12, 2021 23:02 IST

Selective view on human rights violation dangerous for democracy, warns PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed those who engage in "selective interpretation" of human rights and look at its violation with an eye on political loss and gains, saying such conduct is harmful to these rights as well as democracy. Speaking at the 28th foundation day of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Modi said similar incidents are seen differently by some people as they describe human rights keeping their own interests in mind.