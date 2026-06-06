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Haqikat Kya Hai
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Haqiqat Kya Hai: Strategy to save the economy amidst the war: PM's meeting!
PM Modi chairs PM-EAC meet focusing on self-reliance amid West Asia war. Discussed India’s growth strategy, investment climate, fuel saving and forex reserves. How Modi leads during crisis and rising public trust in BJP. Bengal shows real impact of Modi’s ‘Parivartan’ call.
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