Cast of 'Baaghi 3' promoted the flick in Mumbai. Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh posed for the shutterbugs. Shraddha opted for a blue denim dress while men donned casual outfit.
Priyanka Chopra stuns in black at a fashion tour
Sunny Hindustani wins the title of Indian Idol 11 this year
Kailash Kher rehearses for his performance at Motera Stadium
Aditya Roy Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar and other Bollywood stars attend Brand Vision Awards 2020
AAP leaders camp outside LG's residence overnight after CAA violence turns NE Delhi into battlefield
'Amit Shah should talk to these people', Amanatullah Khan pulls up Centre over CAA violence
AAP legislators assured of 'significant police deployment' in violence-hit Northeast Delhi
60 new Coronavirus cases in South Korea; China death toll mounts to 2,442
Left parties bring out 'go back Trump' rallies in Bengal
Delhi police issues traffic advisory on day-2 of Trump visit | LIVE
Divya Bharti birth anniversary: Remembering the original bubbly heroine of Indian cinema (In Pics)
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film drops on Monday
ICC, James Anderson troll Donald Trump for saying 'Soo-chin' Tendulkar
Trump lands in India, but trends on Twitter
Sonia Gandhi condemns CAA violence in northeast Delhi, condoles death of Delhi Police constable
Congress takes potshot at Trump for not mentioning Mahatma
Babulal Marandi elected as BJP legislative party leader
Congress to try & convince Sena on CAA issue: Maharashtra MLA
Why Pawar wants mosque in name of invader Babar: Devendra Fadnavis
Trump's India visit: What's on table for today
'President Trump was impressed after learning story of Taj Mahal'
Donald Trump India visit Day 2 Live Updates: Talks with PM Modi, visit to Delhi govt school on cards
Two more Indians on board Diamond Princess test positive for coronavirus: Indian Embassy
COVID-19: Italy shuts 10 cities, global stocks tumble
China's virus-hit Wuhan revokes order to partially ease lockdown; Death toll reaches 2,592
Indian-origin woman in UK beaten for trying to save Chinese from racist attack over coronavirus
Sunny Hindustani wins Indian Idol 11 | See pics
Sooryavanshi to release on March 24, Akshay Kumar announces on Twitter
Devi Trailer: Kajol's short film depicts what happens when different women in pain share a room
Katrina Kaif is having a blast with Priyanka Chopra and this photo is proof
1st Test: New Zealand thrash India by 10 wickets in Wellington, take 1-0 lead
Sridevi death anniversary: How legendary actress ruled South cinemas before stepping into Bollywood
1st Test: Rahane, Vihari hold fort after Boult runs through Indian top-order on Day 3
1st Test: Ishant 3/31 and Williamson 89 leaves match evenly poised despite NZ's 51-run lead
1st Test: Top-order fails as New Zealand restrict India to 122/5 on rain-hit Day 1 in Wellington
India vs New Zealand: Is Virat Kohli right to blame toss for Wellington defeat?
Women's T20 World Cup: India continue dominance with 18-run victory over Bangladesh
India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Four reasons Virat Kohli and Co were blown away in Wellington
India to host Commonwealth shooting, archery championships, medals to be counted for Birmingham CWG
Amul welcomes Trump to India with doodle featuring PM Modi
When US President Donald Trump turned into 'Bahubali'. Watch viral video
Hollywood celebs condemn bully attack on school boy
As two-wheelers encroach upon footpaths in Pune, this lady does the unthinkable
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: How to register as a voter?
Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat bypolls postponed after security threat
Gandhi, Godse can't go hand-in-hand: Prashant Kishor says Nitish doesn't need to stay with NDA
Will take part in J&K panchayat bypolls if leaders are released: Congress
CEC Sunil Arora nominates Sushil Chandra for proposed Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission
Horoscope February 23, 2020: Check astrology predictions for Aquarius, Pisces, Cancer and others
Priyanka Chopra remembers late designer Wendell Rodricks at fashion event (In Pics, Videos)
7 Delicious Foods That Help Fight Belly Fat Immediately
Vastu Tips: Keeping Money Plant in the house helps remove negativity
PM Modi tries Litti Chokha: Here's everything you need to know about this lip smacking Bihari dish
Realme X50 Pro 5G with 6 cameras unveiled in India: Know price, features and more
Netflix won't provide free 30-day subscription to users in India: Now what?
This 4G flaw can let hackers impersonate you: Know what it is
Realme is soon to launch its first Smart TV in India in Q2 2020: All you need to know
Budget phones under Rs 5,000 in India: JioPhone, Redmi Go and more
NVS TGT Result 2020 announced, interview scheduled for March; direct link here
ICMAI Cost Accountants Exam Result: ICMAI announces December exam result. Direct Link
UPSC Engineering Services Prelims Result 2020 declared. Direct link to check
SSC JHT Final Result 2018: Staff Selection Commission announces JHT 2018 Result. Direct Link
MHUS Result 2019 for UG/PG (Oct) declared. Direct link to download