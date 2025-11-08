Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Video
  3. Elections
  4. Sheohar Seat Ground Report: Competition in Sheohar, whose game will 'Mohammad' spoil?

Elections

Aap ki Adalat Aaj ki Baat News Astrology Originals Yoga kurukshetra Hakikat Kya Hai Muqabla Entertainment Sports Lifestyle
Updated on:

Sheohar Seat Ground Report: Competition in Sheohar, whose game will 'Mohammad' spoil?

Competition in Sheohar, whose game will 'Mohammad' spoil?

Advertisement

Related Videos

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Trump–Orbán Meeting: Hungary PM Doubts Ukraine’s Victory, Calls for Peace

Trump–Orbán Meeting: Hungary PM Doubts Ukraine’s Victory, Calls for Peace
Delhi Rithala Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Slum Area Near Metro Station

Delhi Rithala Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Slum Area Near Metro Station

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Autoimmune and hormonal diseases increase at a young age

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Autoimmune and hormonal diseases increase at a young age
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 8 Nov, 2025 : Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today.

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 8 Nov, 2025 : Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today.
Super 100: A massive fire broke out in slums near Rithala Metro Station in Delhi late night.

Super 100: A massive fire broke out in slums near Rithala Metro Station in Delhi late night.
Aaj Ki Baat : Full Update On campaigning for the 2nd phase Voting In Bihar

Aaj Ki Baat : Full Update On campaigning for the 2nd phase Voting In Bihar

Aap Ki Adalat

Akshay Kumar In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full episode with Rajat Sharma

Akshay Kumar In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full episode with Rajat Sharma
Mohammed Shami In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Episode with Rajat Sharma

Mohammed Shami In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Episode with Rajat Sharma

CM Mohan Yadav in Aap Ki Adalat: After becoming MP CM, Mohan Yadav turns up for his biggest interview

CM Mohan Yadav in Aap Ki Adalat: After becoming MP CM, Mohan Yadav turns up for his biggest interview
Dhirendra Shastri Interview With Rajat Sharma : Baba Bageshwar In Aap Ki Adalat

Dhirendra Shastri Interview With Rajat Sharma : Baba Bageshwar In Aap Ki Adalat
Manoj Sinha In Aap Ki Adalat: Interesting interview of Manoj Sinha in 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Manoj Sinha In Aap Ki Adalat: Interesting interview of Manoj Sinha in 'Aap Ki Adalat'
Devendra Fadnavis Interview With Rajat Sharma : Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Devendra Fadnavis Interview With Rajat Sharma : Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in 'Aap Ki Adalat'
Smriti Irani Interview with Rajat Sharma : BJP leader Smriti Irani in the dock of 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Smriti Irani Interview with Rajat Sharma : BJP leader Smriti Irani in the dock of 'Aap Ki Adalat'
Anupam Kher In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch full interview with Rajat Sharma

Anupam Kher In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch full interview with Rajat Sharma
View All

Aaj Ki Baat

Aaj Ki Baat : Did more women vote today?

Aaj Ki Baat : Did more women vote today?
Aaj Ki Baat : Are preparations for the elections in Bihar complete?

Aaj Ki Baat : Are preparations for the elections in Bihar complete?
Aaj Ki Baat : Why did Mukesh Sahni withdraw his brother's name?

Aaj Ki Baat : Why did Mukesh Sahni withdraw his brother's name?
Aaj Ki Baat: The untold story of the struggle of world champions

Aaj Ki Baat: The untold story of the struggle of world champions
Aaj Ki Baat: How did politics play out over a dead body in Bihar?

Aaj Ki Baat: How did politics play out over a dead body in Bihar?
Aaj Ki Baat: Why was the connection between gun and corruption explained?

Aaj Ki Baat: Why was the connection between gun and corruption explained?
Aaj Ki Baat: Why was Osama reminded of acid bath?

Aaj Ki Baat: Why was Osama reminded of acid bath?
Aaj Ki Baat: What are Tejashwi Yadav's 'Pran' for Bihar?

Aaj Ki Baat: What are Tejashwi Yadav's 'Pran' for Bihar?

View All

Astrology

Aaj Ka Rashifal,7 Nov, 2025 : Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today.

Aaj Ka Rashifal,7 Nov, 2025 : Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today.
Aaj Ka Rashifal, Nov 5, 2025: Auspicious Time: Find out what your stars are saying today from Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aaj Ka Rashifal, Nov 5, 2025: Auspicious Time: Find out what your stars are saying today from Acharya Indu Prakash.
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 4 Nov, 2025 : Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today.

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 4 Nov, 2025 : Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today.
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 3 Nov, 2025 :Know from Acharya Indu Prakash what your stars say today

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 3 Nov, 2025 :Know from Acharya Indu Prakash what your stars say today
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 2 Nov, 2025 : Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today.

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 2 Nov, 2025 : Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today.
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 1 Nov, 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today.

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 1 Nov, 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today.
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 31 Oct, 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today.

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 31 Oct, 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today.
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 30 Oct, 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 30 Oct, 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today

View All

Yoga

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How far behind is India's health sector from China and America? Cancer has become fatal!

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How far behind is India's health sector from China and America? Cancer has become fatal!
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Patna to Delhi once again becomes a danger zone, pollution is spiraling out of control!

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Patna to Delhi once again becomes a danger zone, pollution is spiraling out of control!
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How increased glucose can damage the heart and brain

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How increased glucose can damage the heart and brain
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Every daughter's muscles will be strong, and she will show immense courage on the sports field.

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Every daughter's muscles will be strong, and she will show immense courage on the sports field.
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: 55% of the country's youth are worried about increasing age, putting their lives in danger!

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: 55% of the country's youth are worried about increasing age, putting their lives in danger!
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: To avoid protein and nutrient deficiencies, include these foods in your diet.

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: To avoid protein and nutrient deficiencies, include these foods in your diet.
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Why is the risk of brain stroke increased in toxic air?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Why is the risk of brain stroke increased in toxic air?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: To achieve a slim body, people are breaking their ribs, which is dangerous for their health.

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: To achieve a slim body, people are breaking their ribs, which is dangerous for their health.
View All

Kurukshetra

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Rahul- Tejashwi Out Of The Scene After 1st Phase Voting?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Rahul- Tejashwi Out Of The Scene After 1st Phase Voting?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Who has the majority on 121 seats, Nitish or Tejashwi?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Who has the majority on 121 seats, Nitish or Tejashwi?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra : Will Rahul's 'hydrogen bomb' be useless in Bihar?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra : Will Rahul's 'hydrogen bomb' be useless in Bihar?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Will the NDA have a bumper strike rate in Bihar?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Will the NDA have a bumper strike rate in Bihar?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Tejpratap Vs Tejashwi, who will win the battle in Bihar?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Tejpratap Vs Tejashwi, who will win the battle in Bihar?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra : Is the election in Bihar being one-sided?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra : Is the election in Bihar being one-sided?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Will the NDA achieve a historic victory in Bihar?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Will the NDA achieve a historic victory in Bihar?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra : Will Yogi turn Bihar like Uttar Pradesh ?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra : Will Yogi turn Bihar like Uttar Pradesh ?

View All

Haqikat Kya Hai

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Modi has said it, so is the attack going to happen?

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Modi has said it, so is the attack going to happen?

Haqiqat Kya Hai : War siren sounds in Islamabad, Munir is scared

Haqiqat Kya Hai : War siren sounds in Islamabad, Munir is scared
Haqiqat Kya Hai: India has announced a new operation!

Haqiqat Kya Hai: India has announced a new operation!
Haqiqat Kya Hai : The 'Barood' has been laid for Munir!

Haqiqat Kya Hai : The 'Barood' has been laid for Munir!

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Was Munir hiding a nuclear bomb in the depths of PoK?

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Was Munir hiding a nuclear bomb in the depths of PoK?

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Indian Army is ready to hoist the tricolor in POK

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Indian Army is ready to hoist the tricolor in POK
Haqiqat Kya Hai : A 288-hour ultimatum! Pakistan faces the threat of destruction.

Haqiqat Kya Hai : A 288-hour ultimatum! Pakistan faces the threat of destruction.
Haqiqat Kya Hai : Modi's biggest operation is going to start after 14 hours!

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Modi's biggest operation is going to start after 14 hours!

View All

Muqabla

Muqabla: Is the Modi-Yogi joint campaign a hit in Bihar?

Muqabla: Is the Modi-Yogi joint campaign a hit in Bihar?
Muqabla: Voting ends, situation in 121 assembly constituencies of Bihar

Muqabla: Voting ends, situation in 121 assembly constituencies of Bihar
Muqabla: Political battle intensifies on Ghosi seat, who will win?

Muqabla: Political battle intensifies on Ghosi seat, who will win?
Muqabla: The Bahubali factor will be a game changer in the first phase of Bihar elections.

Muqabla: The Bahubali factor will be a game changer in the first phase of Bihar elections.
Muqabla: Discussion of 'Pappu-Tappu-Appu' in Bihar elections, what is the public saying?

Muqabla: Discussion of 'Pappu-Tappu-Appu' in Bihar elections, what is the public saying?
Muqabla: Anant Singh or Suraj Bhan, who is the bigger mafia in Mokama?

Muqabla: Anant Singh or Suraj Bhan, who is the bigger mafia in Mokama?
Muqabla: Battle of 'Katta' vs 'Greed' in Bihar elections, Modi vs Tejashwi face to face

Muqabla: Battle of 'Katta' vs 'Greed' in Bihar elections, Modi vs Tejashwi face to face
Muqabla: Big report from Darbhanga field, who will win the hearts of the people?

Muqabla: Big report from Darbhanga field, who will win the hearts of the people?
Muqabla : Tejashwi, Owaisi, Nitish or PK, whose Muslims?

Muqabla : Tejashwi, Owaisi, Nitish or PK, whose Muslims?
Muqabla: Nitish or Tejashwi, to whom will Chhathi Maiya give power?

Muqabla: Nitish or Tejashwi, to whom will Chhathi Maiya give power?
View All

Entertainment

Armaan Khera on The Ba***ds of Bollywood defamation case, SRK, and Aryan Khan | Exclusive Interview

Armaan Khera on The Ba***ds of Bollywood defamation case, SRK, and Aryan Khan | Exclusive Interview
Tom Cruise Walks Red Carpet at Cannes for 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' Premiere

Tom Cruise Walks Red Carpet at Cannes for 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' Premiere
Cannes 2025: Bella Hadid, Eva Longoria & Heidi Klum Dazzle On The Red Carpet On Opening Night

Cannes 2025: Bella Hadid, Eva Longoria & Heidi Klum Dazzle On The Red Carpet On Opening Night
Entertainment Wrap: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduce daughter Dua to paps

Entertainment Wrap: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduce daughter Dua to paps
Entertainment Wrap: Tabla Legend Zakir Hussain Dies at 73, PM Modi Pays Tribute

Entertainment Wrap: Tabla Legend Zakir Hussain Dies at 73, PM Modi Pays Tribute

Entertainment Wrap: Shah Rukh & Salman hug each other at Devendra Fadnavis' Oath Ceremony

Entertainment Wrap: Shah Rukh & Salman hug each other at Devendra Fadnavis' Oath Ceremony

Entertainment Wrap: Naga Chaitanya's house decked up with flowers ahead of his wedding with Sobhita

Entertainment Wrap: Naga Chaitanya's house decked up with flowers ahead of his wedding with Sobhita

Entertainment Wrap: Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya arrested for murdering ex-boyfriend

Entertainment Wrap: Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya arrested for murdering ex-boyfriend

View All

Sports

Sports Wrap: New Zealand End Series on a High, England Walk Away With a 2-1 Win

Sports Wrap: New Zealand End Series on a High, England Walk Away With a 2-1 Win

Sports Wrap: Australia Take Control of Gabba Test but Rain Continues to Have a Say

Sports Wrap: Australia Take Control of Gabba Test but Rain Continues to Have a Say

Sports Wrap: South Africa inch closer to WTC final; ICC Reprimands Head & Siraj

Sports Wrap: South Africa inch closer to WTC final; ICC Reprimands Head & Siraj

Sports Wrap: India bat first against Australia in pink-ball Test in Adelaide

Sports Wrap: India bat first against Australia in pink-ball Test in Adelaide

India beat UAE to confirm semis spot in U19 Asia Cup | 5th December | Sports Wrap

India beat UAE to confirm semis spot in U19 Asia Cup | 5th December | Sports Wrap
Sports Wrap: Sufiyan Muqeem spins Pakistan to series-leading win against Zimbabwe

Sports Wrap: Sufiyan Muqeem spins Pakistan to series-leading win against Zimbabwe

Sports Wrap: Zimbabwe to face Pakistan; PV Sindhu set to marry Hyderabad-based techie

Sports Wrap: Zimbabwe to face Pakistan; PV Sindhu set to marry Hyderabad-based techie

Sports Wrap: India to face Japan in U19 Men's Asia Cup

Sports Wrap: India to face Japan in U19 Men's Asia Cup

View All

Lifestyle

Yoga Tips, 15 Dec 2024: How to control high blood pressure in winter?

Yoga Tips, 15 Dec 2024: How to control high blood pressure in winter?

Yoga Tips, 14 Dec 2024: Swami Ramdev Shares Helpful Yogasanas to Treat Thyroid Problems

Yoga Tips, 14 Dec 2024: Swami Ramdev Shares Helpful Yogasanas to Treat Thyroid Problems
Yoga Tips, 7 Dec 2024: Panic regarding health...Enter the '5 AM' Club

Yoga Tips, 7 Dec 2024: Panic regarding health...Enter the '5 AM' Club
Yoga Tips, 6 Dec 2024: 2 deadly diseases... why have they become the enemy of bones?

Yoga Tips, 6 Dec 2024: 2 deadly diseases... why have they become the enemy of bones?
Yoga Tips, 05 Dec 2024: Why has the condition of 'Brain Rot' become the enemy of children?

Yoga Tips, 05 Dec 2024: Why has the condition of 'Brain Rot' become the enemy of children?
Yoga Tips, 4 Dec 2024: This year India may face severe winter, Know why?

Yoga Tips, 4 Dec 2024: This year India may face severe winter, Know why?
Yoga Tips, 30 Nov 2024: How much has smog increased the risk of allergy and migraine?

Yoga Tips, 30 Nov 2024: How much has smog increased the risk of allergy and migraine?
Yoga Tips, 29 Nov 2024: How dangerous are the symptoms of 'burnout syndrome' in winter?

Yoga Tips, 29 Nov 2024: How dangerous are the symptoms of 'burnout syndrome' in winter?

View All

Oh My God

OMG: Who will bring the 'gold' in the 'Olympics' of politics?

OMG: Who will bring the 'gold' in the 'Olympics' of politics?
OMG: Modi 3.0- PM Modi Vs Opposition, what will be the view of 18th Lok Sabha?

OMG: Modi 3.0- PM Modi Vs Opposition, what will be the view of 18th Lok Sabha?
OMG: What is the difference between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi?; Watch

OMG: What is the difference between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi?; Watch
OMG 2024's Bahubali PM Modi Rahul Gandhi Akhilesh Yadav Amit Shah Lok Sabha Election 2024

OMG 2024's Bahubali PM Modi Rahul Gandhi Akhilesh Yadav Amit Shah Lok Sabha Election 2024
OMG India TV: Whose government will be formed in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram?

OMG India TV: Whose government will be formed in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram?
Super 50: Watch 50 latest News of the day in one click

Super 50: Watch 50 latest News of the day in one click

IndiaTV OMG: Who exposed 'AAP' all over Delhi? | Arvind Kejriwal | Manish Sisodia

IndiaTV OMG: Who exposed 'AAP' all over Delhi? | Arvind Kejriwal | Manish Sisodia
OMG: Meherbaan..Kardaan..Sahibaan...Rahul Gandhi | See Mohabbat Ki Dukan | Bharat Jodo Yatra

OMG: Meherbaan..Kardaan..Sahibaan...Rahul Gandhi | See Mohabbat Ki Dukan | Bharat Jodo Yatra
View All
 
\