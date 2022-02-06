Updated on: February 06, 2022 13:55 IST

6 February 2022: Know today's auspicious time

Today is the sixth day of Magh Shukla Paksha and it is a Sunday. Shashthi Tithi will remain till 4.37 am today. After that Saptami Tithi will take place. Today Sheetala Shashti fast will be observed. Know today's auspicious time.