Sunday, February 06, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Astrology Video
  5. 6 February 2022: Know today's auspicious time

Astrology Videos

Updated on: February 06, 2022 13:55 IST

6 February 2022: Know today's auspicious time

Today is the sixth day of Magh Shukla Paksha and it is a Sunday. Shashthi Tithi will remain till 4.37 am today. After that Saptami Tithi will take place. Today Sheetala Shashti fast will be observed. Know today's auspicious time.
Daily Astrology Acharya Indu Prakash Bhavishyavani Muhurt Shubh Muhurt

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News