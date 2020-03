Ravi Shankar Prasad on Aap ki Adalat: Hate slogans like 'Desh ke Gaddaron ko..' are improper

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad diapproved of slogans like 'Desh ke gaddaron ko..' He was in the witness box of Aap Ki Adalat, the iconic show anchored by Rajat Sharma, Editor-In-Chief and Chairman of India TV News.