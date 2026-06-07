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- Haqiqat Kya Hai : PoK Rises Against Asim Munir, Demands Liberation !
Haqikat Kya Hai
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Haqiqat Kya Hai : PoK Rises Against Asim Munir, Demands Liberation !
Situation in POK turns critical. US and Australia warn citizens to avoid POK amid gunfire and reported deaths. Thousands of troops rushed from Rawalpindi. Protests erupt with slogans of freedom across streets. POK now demands a referendum to break free from Pakistan. Is Munir losing control over POK
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