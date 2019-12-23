Monday, December 23, 2019
     
Exclusive: Anti-CAA rallies in Bengaluru, Chennai, pro-CAA rallies in Kolkata, Rajasthan

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 23, 2019 22:52 IST ]

Large number of protesters took to the streets in Bengaluru and Chennai as people united against the implementation of the new citizenship law recently passed by Parliament. On the other hand BJP Working President JP Nadda hold a rally in Kolkata to tell people about the CAA.

