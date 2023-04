Updated on: April 01, 2023 10:41 IST

Amrit Pal News: Did Amrit Pal make his loyalist a scapegoat?

A shocking revelation has come to the fore regarding the arrest of Joga Singh, a Khalistani supporter and close friend of fugitive Amritpal. According to the police, Joga Singh was deliberately caught by the police by Amritpal. What was Amritpal's planning behind this