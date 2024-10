Updated on: October 10, 2024 23:47 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Ratan Tata, A doyen of Indian industry

Description: Ratan Naval Tata, who died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night at the age of 86, was considered one of the world's most influential industrialists. He enjoyed a perhaps unique status -- a corporate titan who was considered a 'secular living saint' with a reputation for decency and i