Sitapur: 3 workers killed, 5 others injured in boiler blast at sugar mill

The blast takes place at the Sitapur sugar mill

Three workers died and five others were injured in a boiler blast at a sugar mill in Sitapur on Monday. According to the police, the blast took place at Jawaharpur sugar mill in the Ramkot police station area. The explosion in the boiler occurred during maintenance work, killing three labourers on the spot, said Circle Officer (City) Aman Singh.

The injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment while those killed are yet to be identified, said Singh adding the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

"A grain-based boiler which was still in a development stage, and was soon to be commissioned for use, has exploded. As a result, three mill workers have lost their lives. SDM, ADM, and police officials are present on the spot. We have no information of anyone sustaining injuries," said Additional SP (North) Prakash Kumar.

An official statement issued in Lucknow said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Sitapur district magistrate to reach the spot and make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured.

The chief minister also condoled the loss of lives in the incident, the statement said.

(Reported by Sameer)

