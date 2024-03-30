Student, school van driver die in collision with dumper on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, several kids injured

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visual from the spot

A 10-year-old student and a driver died after a school van, carrying children from Amroha to Jamia in Delhi, rammed into a garbage dumper on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Saturday, the police said. Several children suffered injuries in the accident after which they were rushed to the hospital.

How did the accident take place?

The incident took place in the earlier morning in Ghaziabad on the Expressway. The school van collided with a dumper. A third vehicle coming from behind also collided with these two vehicles and overturned. The driver of the school van died in the accident, while nearly 10 children were injured. The condition of several children are said to be critical.

The major accident occurred in the Crossing Republic police station area of Ghaziabad. A garbage dumper was en route to Delhi from Lalkuan and the school van was behind it. Suddenly the van collided with the dumper in the crossing area.

The police said that the children have been admitted to the nearest hospital where they are undergoing treatment under the supervision of a team of doctors. Further investigation into the accident was taken up.

Further details are awaited...