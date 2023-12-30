Trial run of Namo Bharat trains commences between Duhai and Meerut South of Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor

Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor: The trial run of India's first rapid rail, already running between Sahibabad and Duhai, has now commenced between Duhai and Meerut South section of the Delhi-Meerut corridor.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has begun trial run for Namo Bharat trains between Duhai and Meerut South stations.

According to the statement, this is a significant milestone as it marks a major step towards the operationalisation of the entire 42 km of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor in the near future, it said.

All subsystems, equipment are being checked during the trial run. In this phase, the train will be operated in the entire length at various speeds gradually, it said. Initially, manual operation is carried out under the train control management system.

As the process advances, tests will be conducted to evaluate the integrated performance of the train and verify its coordination with different subsystems such as signalling, platform screen doors and overhead supply system, the statement said.

Duhai-Meerut South section of Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor

The 25-km stretch between Duhai and Meerut South station is the next segment of the RRTS corridor set to be operationalised for the public after the priority section which was inaugurated earlier this year, it said, adding that this section encompasses a total of four stations -- Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar North, Modi Nagar South and Meerut South.

In June, the construction of the viaduct up to Meerut South was completed with the installation of the last span.

Subsequently, various construction works, including track laying, OHE installation, signalling and telecom, and electrical, have been advancing rapidly in this section, the statement added.

