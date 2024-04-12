In UP, goons are hanged upside down, sprinkled with chilli powder: CM Yogi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a poll rally.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing an election rally in Saharanpur, hit out at the previous government over the law and order situation in the state.

In a statement, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister mentioned strict action being taken by his government against the rioters to bring peace and stability to the state.

"The rioters are hanged upside down and given a blast of chilli powder," the CM said.

Taking his point further, CM Yogi Adityanath also held a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party, Congress, and Bahujan Samaj Party. He said that these three parties will be seen during elections only, and will disappear during times of crisis. Therefore, people should use their voting franchise very thoughtfully.

Further, targeting the parties for doing appeasement politics in the Saharanpur rally, the UP CM added, "Earlier UP governments used to kneel before one religion. Earlier, there used to be migration to UP. There was anarchy in UP. All these things used to happen during the time of the SP and Congress. In the new India, the responsibility of UP has increased in the same way as India's respect in the world has increased. Terrorism and naxalism have ended in India."

Earlier, in his public meetings also, Yogi presented the model of a mafia-free and safe Uttar Pradesh. Warning to criminals, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that whoever poses a threat to the security of society, his 'Ram Naam Satya' (last rites) is certain. He said this on Friday (April 5) while addressing a poll rally in Aligarh for Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate Satish Kumar Gautam.

"No one ever thought that daughters and businessmen could venture out at night without worry. We ensure 'Ram Naam Satya' (last rites done) for the danger posed to the safety of daughters and businessmen. We live our lives chanting Lord Ram's name. Without Ram, nothing is possible. But when someone poses a threat to the security of society, 'Ram Naam Satya' is also certain," Adityanath said.