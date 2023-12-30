Decision on Lord Ram Lalla's idol, to be installed in sanctum sanctorum of Ram Mandir, awaits announcement

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Labourers work at the construction site of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, in Ayodhya.

Ram Mandir: The final decision to select Lord Ram Lalla's idol which will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is yet to be taken after voting on three idols concluded on Friday.

The Board of Trustess of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra examined all three idols of Ram Lalla and handed over their opinion in writing to the trust but a final decision is yet to be taken.

Ram Mandir construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra was among 11 members of Board of Trustees of the trust that examined all the three idols. Their opinion was handed over to Trust's General Secretary Champat Rai.

"The idols were examined by the members after which they handed over their opinion in writing. Final decision will be taken by Chairman of the Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das," said Govind Dev Giri, treasurer of the Trust.

"All three idols are beautiful and it will be tough to select one for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony," Giri added. The Trust did not announce any date for finalising the idol.

Out of the three idols, one will be enthroned at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram temple. The remaining two will be placed on the first and second floors of the temple.

Who prepared Lord Ram Lalla's idols

Renowned sculptors Ganesh Bhatt and Arun Yogiraj from Karnataka, besides Satya Narayan Pandey from Rajasthan have carved three idols of Ram Lalla.

The sculptors from Karnataka have used black stones while the sculptor from Rajasthan has used white Makrana marble.

The idols of Ram Lalla are based on the sketch presented to the Trust by Mumbai-based renowned artist Vasudeo Kamath.

"Ram Lalla's 51-inch idol which is aesthetically closer to the deity will be selected," Kameshwar Choupal, a member of the Trust, said.

"The Trust will select the idol and make a formal announcement about it soon. But it will reveal the finally selected idol before the people of Ayodhya in a Shobha Yatra on January 17 before placing it at the Ram temple's sanctum-sanctorum," said a member of the Trust.

According to people familiar with the selection process, the Trust has almost decided Ram Lalla's idol.

Idol carved out from black stones likely to be selected

"Most likely, Ram Lalla's two idols being carved out from black stones of Karnataka have emerged as favourites among the Trust. From these two, Ram Lalla's idol will be selected," said a member of the Trust.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the ritual in the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22 next year. Rituals will start on January 16.

With inputs from IANS

ALSO READ | Ayodhya: CM Yogi takes selfie after taking stock of development work before PM Modi's visit | VIDEO