Image Source : TWITTER/@TANTINATALISM YouTuber with 500,000 subscribers deletes channel after backlash for telling son to 'Act Like You're Crying'

A YouTuber has taken down her channel and Instagram account after she was caught forcing her nine-year-old son to cry for a video thumbnail. California-based blogger Jordan Cheyenne, whose channel had over half a million subscribers, faced backlash for telling her son "act like you are crying" while he poses for the thumbnail. Cheyenne often uploads vlogs about fitness, lifestyle, and life as a single parent.

A footage from her vlog about the family's new puppy being sick, went viral. In the video, Cheyenne was seen telling her son to pose for the camera as he cried. Cheyenne deleted the vlog shortly after negative reactions started flooding in, but the footage was reuploaded on various social-media platforms and caused widespread outrage.

Cheyenne apologized that same day in a video, "I am immensely disappointed in myself." Cheyenne issued an apology for forcing her 9-year-old son for crying before deactivating her channel. "It's so wrong. I should never have done that," she said.

"Today I want to let you know I'm so disgusted with myself for posing for a thumbnail on such an emotional video," she added.

Further in a statement to Insider, Cheyenne said, "Getting completely offline, canceling all videos and monetization, and prioritizing my child are all I care about. I'm disgusted and horrified at what I did and there is absolutely no excuse. It's terrible on so many levels. I love my child more than anything and will regret this moment forever."