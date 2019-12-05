As Wall Street Journal misspells Sundar Pichai’s name, netizens open their treasure box of jokes

Sundar Pichai is all over the news once again as he took the reins of Google’s parent company Alphabet as the Chief Executive. On Wednesday, the whole world run this as their headlines but Wall Street Journal especially attracted many eyeballs as they misspelled his name as Sundar ‘Pinchai’. On their front page of December 4th, the New York-based daily newspaper misspelled Sundar Pichai's last name and gave rise to a storm of jokes and memes. The text read, "Page and Brin hand over management of search-giant's parent, Alphabet, to Pinchai," under the headline "Google's Founders Give Up Top Jobs".
Who is Pinchai, @WSJ ? https://t.co/HbN13MgIer— Tinu Cherian Abraham (@tinucherian) December 4, 2019
Twitter users were quick to notice this blunder and mocked WSJ for the typo. While some called it "shameful" and "disrespectful", others laughed it out in good humour. One Twitter user even dug out an article from 2014 in which the Wall Street Journal has made the same mistake. They had misspelled the CEO’s name as Pinchai. Check out the reactions here-
It's Pichai, not Pinchai @WSJ pic.twitter.com/Yn99G34gJR— avaneesh jakkoju (@avaneeshj) December 4, 2019
Meanwhile, @WSJ spells @SundarPichai’s name wrong on their front page. pic.twitter.com/H7zOmpk0dP— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) December 4, 2019
It makes me feel slightly better about a newspaper here captioning my pic Kinral Minral. If Wall Street Journal can get Sundar Pichai's name wrong.... https://t.co/HQVoldAOTh— Kiran Manral (@KiranManral) December 5, 2019
For the unversed, Mr Pichai took charge as CEO of Alphabet on Tuesday after co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepped down from its active management.
