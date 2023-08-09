WATCH: Bear crashes wedding reception, raids the dessert bar

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Bear crashed a wedding reception in Colorado, US.

The wedding reception of a couple in Colorado state of US became memorable after a bear crashed the event of their special day. The bear stole the spotlight after it entered the wedding venue and crashed their dessert table. Cailyn MacRossie-Martinez tied the knot with Brandon Martinez on July 31 in the outskirts of Colorado Boulder and the bride shared a series of pictures from her wedding on her social media accounts. One of the posts features a bear on a table standing and eating all the desserts. ''Then a bear ate our dessert bar,'' she captioned the photo.

Check out the post:

The post was shared on August 2 and is captivating the attention of several social media users. Some of them even commented on the post. One user wrote, ''If it been me walking in there, you’d have to scrape me off the ceiling. I’m so glad I already had my piece of cheesecake.'' In reply, Cailyn wrote ''no dessert for us!! Haha!''

Cailyn and Brandon on their wedding

On choosing such a venue for the wedding, Brandon said ''I think the reason we actually chose that spot was because it was so entrenched in nature,'' reported NBC15.com

During the time when the couple was exchanging their vows, it started raining heavily. ''So, by the time it started pouring rain on us in the middle of the ceremony, us and all of our guests were soaking wet. But it was awesome. It was totally awesome,'' NBC15.com reported quoting Cailyn.

