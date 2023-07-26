Viral video of river halts its flow when the humans walk around it | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The river suddenly stops flowing due to the existing optical illusion.

Whatever you are seeing in this world, it is not necessary that it is present or in the same way as you are seeing it. Sometimes things are not as they appear to us. Such things can also be optical illusions.

Similar confusion is being seen in a river, which people are mistaking as a unique river. The speciality of this river stops moving with human movement is that its stops when a person walks and when a person stops, the river starts moving.

A video was recorded and shared on Instagram, in which a river is seen flowing. A woman is recording this video. As soon as she starts walking with the camera, the river stops flowing, it seems as if it has suddenly paused. But as soon as the woman stops, the river starts flowing again.

For the unversed, this optical illusion is called the Parallax effect. When the brain assesses the relative motion of objects in the foreground.

As soon as the video was shared on social media, users were divided about the video. One said it happens because of relative velocity. The other said that he was looking at the mountains, he did not understand what was being shown in the video. Some people even called the video itself fake.

The viral nature of the video highlights the fascination people have with optical illusions and how they can challenge reality. Many viewers expressed their amazement at the phenomenon, while others engaged in discussions about the scientific explanation behind it.

