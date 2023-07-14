Titan Submersible Tragedy: Animated video catastrophic implosion is going viral on internet | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Titan Submersible Tragedy

A new animated video explaining the details of the ill-fated Titan submarine has gone viral on the internet and has already captivated millions of viewers worldwide. The video has graphics that show how external pressure led to the implosion of the submarine.

The video has been created using an open-source software called Blender. The main aim is to show how the submarine’s so-called experimental design was different from the existing sub-technology. The YouTube channel took 12 hours to combine all the data about OceanGate software. In the video, the animators also shed light on what the inside of the submersible looked like. “This is probably one of the basic deep-diving submarines you will ever see,”.

The video was flooded with comments. A user said, “Nice animation. I hope the updated video recognized how these composites would just shatter to bits in an implosion. I’ve heard tales that the company did not even do standard aerospace NDT on the finished layout.”

Another said, “I think you should have gone into more detail on the carbon fiber hull. Most people already know how the submersible works. However, many comments don’t understand why carbon fiber is inferior to titanium in deep sea diving. You could explain how composites work and how the CEO knew it had a limited lifespan. That way everybody understands why this disaster happened”.

This comes after a report said that the five people aboard were aware of their impending doom between 48 and 71 seconds. In an interview with NIUS, Spanish engineer and underwater expert Jose Luis Martin shed light on the final moments of the people onboard.

He put forth a detailed timeline of events that led to this tragedy. As per his analysis, an electrical fault occurred during the controlled immersion. Due to this, the thrust for the craft was lost. As a result, the submersible was unable to maintain its longitudinal stability and it began to plummet towards the seafloor.

The submarine lost contact with the surface radar less than two hours after its dive toward the Titanic wreckage. An elaborate search operation was conducted after that, which lasted for four days, and finally, the US Coast Guard confirmed that the vessel had imploded, killing all five passengers who had paid $250,000 each for the trip.

