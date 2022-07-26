'Sour loser?': Robot opponent breaks child's finger during chess game, watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DAVENEWWORLD_2 Viral video of a robot playing chess

A robot who was playing a chess game grabbed the finger of its 7-year-old opponent and broke it during last week's Moscow Chess Open tournament, Russian media reported Monday. "The robot broke the child’s finger,” Sergei Lazarev, President of the Moscow Chess Federation, told the Russian TASS agency. "Of course, this is bad."

A video shared on social media shows the robot taking one of the boy’s pieces, and then grabbing his finger as he attempts to make a move. Four adults then rush in, struggling to free the boy before leading him away from the chessboard.

Watch the viral video below:

Lazarev said the chess federation had rented the robot that appeared in many previous events without incident. He said the boy was able to play again the next day and finished the tournament with his finger in a cast.

The video has left the netizens shocked. While some of the users found the incident funny, others showed sympathy towards the child. A user wrote, "Jesus… A robot broke kid‘s finger at Chess Tournament in Moscow. There is no violence in chess, they said." Another said, "Whoever designed this didn’t take safety into account. Safety guarding is most important. At the very least, they should have used a slower collaborative robot."

Check out some more reactions below:

Also read: Ranveer Singh booked for posing naked: What do Indian laws say on nudity and obscenity?

The video is being extensively shared on social media platforms.

Also read: Viral video: Medical students stage walk out of induction ceremony as anti-abortion speaker takes dias

Read More Trending News