Viral video: Medical students stage walk out of induction ceremony as anti-abortion speaker takes dias

Viral video of medical students walking out of their own induction ceremony in the United States has surfaced online. Students of the University of Michigan Medical School staged a walkout when an anti-abortion keynote speaker took the stage. Reportedly, the university had refused to replace the anti-abortion keynote speaker, Dr. Kristin Collier which triggered the students. Just a few moments before she was about to deliver the address, the group of students rose from their seats and left the auditorium. The incident took place on 24 July.

Several netizens took to the comments section and dropped their reactions on the video which has 15.8 million views on twitter and around 98.8K retweets. A user wrote, "Ughhh. Makes me trust the medical community even less." Another said, "Congratulations to the medical students in walking out. What in hell's name was the University thinking in having their keynote speaker a person who is anti-abortion."

According to US news network, Fox News, the students protested against the keynote speaker after she shared some anti-abortion views on social media platforms. Dr Collier is an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of Michigan Medical School and Director of the University of Michigan Medical School Program on Health Spirituality & Religion.

Meanwhile, the medical students had even started a petition to stop Dr Collier from giving a speech at the ceremony. It was started after some of them discovered that she had shared anti-abortion views during a Pro-Life Feminism Panel Discussion.

Although the petition was signed by 100 incoming students, 248 current students, and 72 alumni, residents, and graduate students the university did not take that into consideration and welcomed the professor to address the students at their induction ceremony.

