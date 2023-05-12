Scary Pictures of the Doll House in Spain goes viral. Internet creeps out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM: PLACES_FORGOTTEN The scary pictures of the doll house in Spain have creeped out the internet

Some dolls can be cute and scary at the same time. Films like Annabelle and Chucky have also unlocked new fears amongst children and adults as well. The haunting images of an abandoned home full of old dolls that were once owned by a bereaved mother are now a new addition to the list of fears.

The home near Seville, Spain, has not been lived in since 2017 and the lonely owner hoarded more than 1,000 dolls before she died. It is claimed that if anyone removed one of the dolls or anything else from the home, they would be cursed or just die as the children did.

Ben James, an urban explorer from Cambridge, took photos of the house with locals revealing that the woman lost two children. He said, "It’s an urban legend of a lady who lost her children, so she collected the dolls as a way of coping for many years." He also added, "I did this exploration on my own. It was fine when I was there, but it did feel creepy, and the weird thing was that this village in Seville is in the middle of nowhere, so like, where was she even getting these dolls from? It was a clear mystery."

She was found dead in 2017, but the villagers still won’t go near it because they say the house is cursed and possessed. The post obviously grabbed a lot of eyeballs online, and social media users were absolutely creeped out.

"It’s the dolls pinned to the walls that creep me out the most", a user wrote. Another user commented. "What nightmares are made of".

Ben explored the home alone and in the daytime, but still said that the site had a very creepy and sinister feel to it and even heard some of the dolls’ music playing on their own.

