RRR restaurant: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli to bring film experience to food? Details inside

RRR restaurant: Ram Charan and Jr NTR broke several records with their magnum opus RRR. Ever since its release, SS Rajamouli directorial successfully garnered massive audience base at the ticket windows in India and globally. The film which collected more than Rs 1200 crores at the box office became 2022's blockbuster. There's no denying the fact that the craze of the film is not ending anytime soon. And if reports are to be believed then a major Telugu film producer is said to have approached 'RRR' actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR about starting a restaurant with the 'RRR' brand and has suggested they partner with the film's director S.S. Rajamouli as well.

If everything goes according to plan, the trio might launch a restaurant with an 'RRR' motif. The sources also state that the cuisine will feature top chefs and that the entire decor will be planned to complement the main plot of the film, in addition to offering deliciously real Indian cuisine.

Pre-independence era fashion will likely also be used for the staff's attire.

After the release of 'RRR,' Ram Charan and Jr NTR both became busier in their personal lives and began working on their respective careers. Therefore, it is not known whether they have agreed to work together on the 'RRR'-themed restaurant yet.

About the film

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film also starred Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

Watch the trailer below:

-with IANS inputs