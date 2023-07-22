Rare fish with human teeth caught by young angler in US; picture goes viral on internet

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The fish in question turned out to belong to the Pacu family, a group of species closely related to piranhas.

Fishing is an activity that is pursued by many across the globe. And while people are fishing, sometimes they come across great catches that leave many stunned.

Recently, a young American angler named Charlie Clinton experienced one such remarkable moment. While casting his line in a neighborhood pond, he unexpectedly reeled in an extraordinary catch, a fish with human-like teeth. The unusual find, from a local pond, was shared on the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation Instagram post.

The fish in question turned out to belong to the pacu family, a group of species native to South America closely related to piranhas. Despite their razor-toothed appearance, pacus are harmless to humans. The officials pointed out that some individuals keep these exotic fishes as pests and then release them irresponsibly into neighboring ponds and rivers when they outgrow their tanks that’s love how they frequently find their way into freshwater ecosystems in the United States.

While the exact species of the pacu caught by Clinton remains unknown, these fish can grow to a length of approximately 3.5 feet and weigh up to 88 pounds, as stated by ODWC officials.

Interestingly, this has not been the first time a creature with human-like teeth has piqued interest. Earlier in 2022, a picture of a fisherman holding a bizarre aquatic creature caused a stir online. The creature seemed to be a crab with four protruding teeth that had been caught from the depths of the ocean.

The picture of these unusual creatures was shared on Instagram by photographer Roman Fedortsov, revealing the unique features of this unusual crab discovered off the coast of Western Russia.

