Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SUPRIYASULE Supriya Sule shares inside pics from Ambani's family function featuring Tina Ambani, Anmol and fiancee Khrisha

Highlights Supriya Sule is currently a Member of Parliament from Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency, Maharashtra

She shared a picture from what seemed like a family function of the Ambanis

It featured Anil Ambani, wife Tina, son Anmol Ambani and his fiancee Khrisha Shah

Seems like there were wedding bells ringing in the Ambani family! It all happened when on Friday morning Nationalist Congress Party member Supriya Sule shared pictures from what seemed like a family function. Interestingly, it featured her along with Tina Ambai, son Anmol Ambani, his fiancee Khrisha Shah, Reema Kapoor, her husband Manoj Jain and Anil Ambani. As soon as the photo went up on the internet, everyone started wondering whether the same were taken during Anmol and Khrisha's engagement or pre-wedding function. Not only this but Ms Sule's caption also hinted towards the same as she wrote alongside the bunch of pictures, "Congratulations Krisha and Anmol."

For those unversed, Ms Sule is currently a Member of Parliament from Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency, Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Armaan Jain, son of Reema (Raj Kapoor's daughter) and Manoj happens to be a close friend of Anmol.

See the photos here:

It was in December last year that Tina Ambani hinted at her son's upcoming wedding. Not just her but several close friends of the Ambanis even shared congratulatory posts for the couple. Amitabh Bachchan congratulated Anmol and Khrisha by sharing a photo and wrote, "Anmol & Krisha love and congratulations. Blessings on this togetherness."

Even Tina Ambani shared a photo on New Year's Day and wrote, "Wishing you light and love, hope and happiness in 2022; a beautiful, healthy and blessed new year with new beginnings and the love of those you hold dear ... from our family to yours."

For the unversed, Anmol happens to be the elder son of Tina and Anil Ambani who also have a younger son Anshul.