Lucknow Car Romance: After scooty, lovers romance atop car in viral video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER After scooty, lovers romance atop car in viral video

Lucknow Car Romance: Recently, a video of a couple in Lucknow had gone viral on the internet in which they were spotted romancing each other on a scooter. The video had become the topic of discussion and the couple was also punished. Now, another video from Lucknow has gone viral in which the lovers can be seen taking their romance to a car's top.

In the viral video, the couple is seen standing in the car with their upper body out from the sunproof and hugging each other. The video is taken behind the car and the couple indulging in their romance is clearly visible. In the same video, it can be heard that the man says that the culture of Lucknow has never been like this.

Watch the video here-

Reacting to the viral video, a Twitter user wrote, "Lifelong driving license of all the people like these should be banned... It is dangerous driving and objectionable act which can be very fatal." Another wrote, "Just got to know about two or four incidents in this country, this is the beginning in the country because this is new India, now it is a developed country."

Meanwhile, in a bizarre incident a few days ago, a couple in Lucknow was seen romancing while sitting on a moving scooter. The video was from Lucknow's Hazratganj area and showed the girl sitting while hugging her boyfriend. She can be seen getting intimate with him and talking to him. The couple also broke all the traffic rules

After the video went viral, the police swung into action. The Lucknow police arrested the youth and registered an FIR under Sections 294 and 279 of the IPC. And the scooter has also been seized by the police. The police stated that action is being taken against Vicky, the man who was driving the scooter, and that the girl was discovered to be a minor.

DON'T MISS

SRK-Deepika Padukone's 'Besharam Rang' gets new rendition by Pakistani Minister Bilawal Bhutto? WATCH

Student leaves NEET preparation to open tea stall in Delhi; claims MBA chai wala is her inspiration

Prince Harry 'listened' to Daler Mehndi songs during 'difficult' times and Indian singer is over the moon

Read More Trending News