Ghaziabad: Woman e-rickshaw driver hits traffic cop with slippers, arrested | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : MANISH KUMAR ADVOCATE (X) Cop sustained injuries after he fell during the incident

Ghaziabad: In a shocking incident, a woman e-rickshaw driver allegedly thrashed a traffic sub-inspector after he asked the driver to move back her e-rickshaw. The female driver has been identified as Mithilesh, police said on Wednesday. She has been arrested and the e-rickshaw plying without a registration number plate was seized.

Cop asked the driver to remove her e-rickshaw

A purported video of the incident is making rounds on social media. The incident took place on Tuesday when traffic sub-inspector Vijay Kant Singh, who was on duty with head constable Dilip kumar, asked the driver to remove her e-rickshaw as it was causing a jam, police said.

She manhandled the cop

But she got angry over it and manhandled a policeman and also damaged a wireless set by throwing it on the road, police said. Mithilesh used abusive language, brandished slippers and fled away from the spot, Additional DCP (traffic) Ramanand Kushwah said, adding that she was later held.

Cop sustained injuries

Traffic SI Singh and head constable Kumar did not retaliate, he said. The woman also pushed Singh due to which he fell on the road and sustained injuries in his back, police said.

An FIR was registered against the e-rickshaw driver under various IPC sections, including 332 (voluntary causing hurt to deter public servant) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant to discharge duty). A video clip of this incident went viral on social media which tarnished the image of police department, Singh said in his complaint.

Read More Trending News