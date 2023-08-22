G20 delegates travel on Vande Bharat Express train, hail its efficiency | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @RAILMININDIA G20 delegates praise services of Vande Bharat Express train

A delegation of media persons from G20 countries, who came to India to attend the global summit, travelled on India's most mordern Bharat Express train. After travelling on the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, they said they have enjoyed the journey on the Indian Railways premium train.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, to post a video clip, Western Railway said, "A delegation of media persons from G20 countries experience the epitome of Indian engineering and comfort, as they journey aboard the world-class, indigenously-made #VandeBharatExpress from Gandhinagar Capital to the financial heart of India, Mumbai,".

One of the delegates from South Africa said she was impressed with the efficiency of the train as the it left on time from the station and the train was specious.

Earlier, the media delegation was briefed about the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor at an event on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Gandhinagar on August 20.

The Vande Bharat Express is a series of semi-high-speed trains launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15, 2019. Railways fixed the operating speed of trains between 160 km/h (99 mph) to 110 km/h. It is one of the most modern trains being operated by Railways.

