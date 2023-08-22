Stunning video of Saturn visible in Delhi Sky goes viral on social media

Follow us on Image Source : REDDIT Reddit user claims of spotting Saturn in Delhi Sky

A Reddit user named, ‘Anime-kungfu’, claimed that he has recorded Saturn visible in the sky in Delhi. He shared the stunning video which he claimed he shot by his iPhone 14 Pro. The stunning video is being circulated on social media. In the video, Saturn is moving with its rings circulating around it in the deep black background.

"Saturn from Delhi (with a Telescope). Hi guys, We were blessed with relatively clear skies last night so decided to give astrophotography a go. Here’s a video of Saturn. Details: The video was captured on an iPhone 14 Pro mounted on a GSO 12-inch Dobsonian around 1:30 am. Processed image in comments," Anime-kungfu's Reddit post read.

Several users on Reddit reacted with excitement to the alleged Saturn video.

"That’s awesome man. You are the rarest person who is using iPhone to its potential," one user with user ID - decorous_gru - reacted.

Another user Square-Technology commented as saying, "Wow. I think I read somewhere 27/28 August 2023 is expected to be best sighting dates as the planet would be closest to earth. And thank you for sharing this. Amazing!"

Meanwhile, there is no official confirmation yet on the veracity of the video.

