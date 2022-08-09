Assam girl injects herself with boyfriend's HIV+ blood to prove her love, netizens mock ’youth of nation'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IREMCESEYLERR Assam girl injects herself with boyfriend's HIV+ blood

Love has no boundaries, and a couple from Assam are living proof of this proverb. Although some people may have gone to extraordinary lengths for love, this incident is rather strange. A 15-year-old Assamese girl did something really strange and unconventional to prove her love. She injected herself with her lover's HIV+ blood using a syringe.

The incident happened in the Sualkuchi district of Assam. Reportedly, the ‘insane’ lovers met on social media. The report also suggests the girl made a few attempts to run away with the boy, but she was brought home by her parents. Netizens were taken aback by this incident and expressed shock over it.

Netizens react

Twitter users are reacting to the incident as the news is making rounds on the internet. One user wrote, "true love (sic)." While another user tweeted in jest, "The youth of the nation." The third user commented, "God forgive them." Netizens were shocked by the incident, few expressed their surprise, while others made jibes, mocking the couple.

About HIV

The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is a virus that targets immune system cells, leaving an individual more susceptible to various illnesses and infections. It is shared by sharing injection equipment or through direct contact with the body fluids of an infected individual, most frequently during unprotected intercourse (sex without the use of a condom or HIV medication to prevent or treat HIV). HIV can cause AIDS if not properly treated (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome).

According to reports, doctors are currently observing the girl while her lover has been taken into custody by Hajo police. The girl's family also brought proceedings against her lover.

The 15-year-old girl's strange method of expressing her love undoubtedly spoke volumes about the lengths to which love can drive individuals. It has also highlighted how teenagers act in any way without considering the consequences.

DON'T MISS

Burger King emails blank order receipts to everyone, confused customers react

BTS' JHope shares video of driving in rains; netizens show how Seoul's roads turn into rivers after downpour

As CWG ends, enthusiastic Indians welcome champions with dhol, nagada and garlands

Read More Trending News