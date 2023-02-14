Watch: 67-year-old woman does rope cycling wearing saree in Kerala. Video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@YATHRIKAN_200 67-year-old woman does rope cycling wearing saree

Numerous people have defied age expectations, such as elderly women starting a business in their late 80s and pursuing their passions. Another example is this 67-year-old woman who has gained online attention for her rope cycling skills.

The now-viral video was posted on Instagram two days ago by user Shy Nu and received over 2,400 views. Despite the height and the use of safety equipment, the woman in a yellow saree pedaled the short rope cycle with success.

"I'm not afraid, son, I'll ride the cycle. You just come with me. At the age of 67, that mother came to us to fulfill her wish. We fulfilled it," the caption reads

Watch the viral video of elderly woman rope cycling in saree here:

A similar video went viral a while back where an elderly man performed bicycle stunts while riding in traffic and in the rain. The footage was captured by a pedestrian crossing the street and won many hearts online

