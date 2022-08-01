6-year-old girl's innocent complain to PM Modi about expensive pencil, rubber & Maggi goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PIYUSHGOYAL; FREEPIK Girl writes to PM Modi

A six-year-old girl studying in class 1 has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the 'hardship' she is facing due to price rise. The girl, Kriti Dubey, of Chhibramau town in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district wrote in her letter, "My name is Kriti Dubey. I study in class 1. Modiji, you have caused immense price rise. Even my pencil and rubber (eraser) have got costlier and the price of Maggi has been increased, too. Now my mother beats me for asking for a pencil. What shall I do? Other kids steal my pencil."

The letter written in Hindi has gone viral on the social media.

Her father Vishal Dubey, who is an advocate, said, "It is my daughter's 'Mann Ki Baat'. She got annoyed recently when her mother scolded her when she lost her pencil in school."

Chhibramau SDM Ashok Kumar told reporters that he came to know about this little girl's letter through social media platforms.

"I am ready to help the child in any way and will also try my best to ensure that her letter reaches concerned authorities," he said.

For the unversed, Mann Ki Baat is an Indian radio programme which is hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the special programme, he addresses the people of the nation on All India Radio, DD National and DD News. This weekend, he hosted the 91st episode of the same.

In the latest episode, Modi has invited people to share their ideas and suggestions for the upcoming episode. The ideas can be shared on MyGov, Namo App. People can also record their message by dialing the number 1800-11-7800.

Sharing MyGov invitation, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "Do you have inputs for this month's #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 31st? I look forward to hearing them... share them either on MyGov or the NaMo App. Record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800."

MyGov said that PM Narendra Modi looks forward to sharing his thoughts on themes and issues that matter to you. The Prime Minister invites you to share your ideas on topics he should address on the 91st episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

