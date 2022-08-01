J-Hope at Lollapalooza: Fans say it 'Hobipalooza' as videos of BTS star's performance go viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TAETAELAND J-Hope at Lollapalooza

J-Hope at Lollapalooza: BTS star J-Hope just performed at Lollapalooza and the Internet has gone berserk. Fans can't keep as the Korean star sings, raps and dances on the stage. J-hope is one of headliners for this year's Lollapalooza Festival, taking place in Chicago's Grant Park from July 28-31. As J-Hope closed out the festival on Sunday, July 31, he made history as the first South Korean artist to headline the main stage at a major US music festival.

Fans absolutely love his performance. J-Hope's videos from Lollapalooza festival have gone viral on social media. ARMY is in fact not even calling it Lollapalooza anymore, they have named the music fest as 'Hobipalooza'. Watch the videos here:

In June, Lollapalooza also announced that J-Hope and K-pop group Tomorrow x Together has been added to the lineup, marking their US festival debut.

J-Hope joins co-headliners Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole and Green Day among many others, as well as sets from Kygo, Big Sean, Jazmine Sullivan, Don Toliver, Charli XCX, Idles, Turnstile and more.

The additions of J-Hope and Tomorrow x Together come as Doja Cat has cancelled several of her summer festival performances, including Lollapalooza and her run with the Weeknd's tour, due to throat health complications. The singer uploaded a note to Twitter on May 20 explaining her absence and confirming she would be undergoing tonsil surgery and would need the time to recover.

Meanwhile, J-Hope's first solo album after K-pop superband BTS announced hiatus made a good start in the US Billboard's main albums chart. He was recently placed 17th on the Billboard 200 with his first formal solo album, 'Jack in the Box', Billboard said on social media Tuesday, reports Yonhap, a news agency. 'Arson', one of the two main singles from the album, landed at 96th on the Hot 100 main singles chart.

'Jack in the Box', featuring 10 songs, is also the first-ever official solo album from BTS, which recently announced a new chapter of its career with a focus on individual projects.

The album topped iTunes' top albums charts in 49 countries around the world, including the US, Britain, France and Japan, upon its release on July 15.

Read More Trending News