‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ reference in Parliament causes stir on social media, Smriti Irani tweets

Okay, so debates in Parliament have started turning oddly filmy. After Azam Khan's filmy ‘aankhein’ dialogue to Rama Devi, a Congress leader's bizarre reference to 'Fifty Shades Of Grey' during the debate on Kashmir in Parliament baffled many on Tuesday. Fifty Shades of Grey is an erotic novel by EL James that was later adapted into a movie. As soon as it was referenced in Lok Sabha by Manish Tewari, it started trending on Twitter and people started talking about it.

While countering Home Minister Amit Shah on revoking Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Manish Tewari said in the Lok Sabha, "There is an English book. Everything is not black and white. There are fifty shades of grey in between."

The remark sent social media in a tizzy. That's when Smita Prakash, editor of news agency ANI, tweeted about the incident asking people to Google 'Fifty Shades Of Grey' to get a better idea of what they were talking about. And Smriti Irani responded.

Manish Tiwari, Congress says "Not every issue is black and white, there is a book that says 50 shades of grey." Hehe! He says this in reply to Home Minister over Article 370 revocation. (google 50 shades of grey pleej) — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) August 6, 2019

"Maine bhi yahi kaha house mein (that's what I said too)," she wrote, ending her tweet with a 'facepalm' emoji.

मैंने भी यही कहा हाउस में 🤦‍♀️ — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 6, 2019

Her tweet has been 'liked' over 3,000 times in a matter of minutes and has collected a number of amused comments.

Fifty Shades Of Grey is an immensely popular series of erotic bestseller that was later adapted into a movie trilogy. Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed are the other two in trilogy. We would have loved to give you the trailer of the film, however, we will not be able to. It is strictly NSFW.

