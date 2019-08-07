Even if you are stuck on the Mars: Sushma Swaraj's viral tweet that is now ‘a legacy’

With over eight million followers, former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj was among the most followed world leaders on Twitter. She was the only woman among the 10 most followed world leaders, as per the global public relations and communications firm Burson-Marsteller. Despite a huge following and hectic tagging, Sushma managed to respond to a number of SOS tweets. She was sought by Indians stranded in conflict zones to visa or passport issues, she often offered help to those who were distressed in the most polite manner.



Not just SOS, she also took requests that was out of the ordinary. Someone asked the minister for help with his refrigerator and another tweeted about his car. What took it to another level of bizarre was this tweet by someone literally out of this world.



Karan Saini tweeted saying, "I am stuck on mars (sic), food sent via Mangalyaan (987 days ago), is running out, when is Mangalyaan-II being sent?" He tagged the Indian Space Research Organisation in the tweet.



@SushmaSwaraj I am stuck on mars, food sent via Mangalyaan (987 days ago), is running out, when is Mangalyaan-II being sent ? @isro​

Two hours later, the minister replied, "Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy there will help you."

The tweet became viral instantly. People couldn't stop admiring the leader for her spontaneity and wit. And almost instantly she melted a hunderd hearts. With her death, people are retweeting the post and paying tribute to her.



RIP, Sushmaji.

